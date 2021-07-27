 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

Kumho Tire renews sponsorship with Tottenham Hotspur

By Yim Hyun-su
Published : Jul 27, 2021 - 15:16       Updated : Jul 27, 2021 - 15:16
(Kumho Tire)
(Kumho Tire)
South Korean tire maker Kumho Tire said on Tuesday it has renewed its sponsorship contract with English football club Tottenham Hotspur.

The long-term extension to a deal that was first signed in 2016 marks the third time the company has continued its support for the team as their official tire partner.

The move comes after South Korean player Son Heung-min recently signed a new four-year contract with the team until 2025.

Son’s presence means his team also has many fans in his home country South Korea.

Under the new partnership, Kumho Tire will promote itself through LED advertisements at home matches hosted at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

In addition to the promotion at the stadium, it will continue to present the club’s popular matchday player mascot program through digital activities.

The team will create content featuring its players to highlight tire safety and lend support to Kumho Tire’s corporate social responsibility programs.

Other joint digital campaigns featuring Hugo Lloris, Lucas Moura and Giovani Lo Celso will also be launched to drum up fan engagement.

“We are happy to have extended our partnership with Tottenham,” said Tony Gang-seung Lee, a senior vice president of global marketing at the company.

“We will use this extended partnership to raise our brand awareness globally, including in the United Kingdom, and launch various activities to turn our business into a premium brand,” Lee added.

By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114