Kumho Tire renews sponsorship with Tottenham Hotspur

(Kumho Tire)
South Korean tire maker Kumho Tire said on Tuesday it has renewed its sponsorship contract with English football club Tottenham Hotspur.
The long-term extension to a deal that was first signed in 2016 marks the third time the company has continued its support for the team as their official tire partner.
The move comes after South Korean player Son Heung-min recently signed a new four-year contract with the team until 2025.
Son’s presence means his team also has many fans in his home country South Korea.
Under the new partnership, Kumho Tire will promote itself through LED advertisements at home matches hosted at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
In addition to the promotion at the stadium, it will continue to present the club’s popular matchday player mascot program through digital activities.
The team will create content featuring its players to highlight tire safety and lend support to Kumho Tire’s corporate social responsibility programs.
Other joint digital campaigns featuring Hugo Lloris, Lucas Moura and Giovani Lo Celso will also be launched to drum up fan engagement.
“We are happy to have extended our partnership with Tottenham,” said Tony Gang-seung Lee, a senior vice president of global marketing at the company.
“We will use this extended partnership to raise our brand awareness globally, including in the United Kingdom, and launch various activities to turn our business into a premium brand,” Lee added.
By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com
)