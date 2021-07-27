Samsung's mobile chief vows to widen foldable phone market

Samsung President Roh Tae-moon (Samsung Electronics)
Samsung Electronics will take the lead in widening the foldable smartphone market by offering more refined and durable products this year, the company‘s executive in charge of the mobile phone business said Tuesday. Roh Tae-moon, president of Samsung Mobile, pledged to provide improved foldable devices at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event slated for Aug. 11 through a message posted on the company’s newsroom homepage.
“The upcoming Galaxy Z Fold combines the very best that smartphones and tablets offer and delivers completely new ways of working, connecting and creating, while the upcoming Z Flip exhibits an even more refined style, armed with more durable, stronger materials,“ he said. “I firmly believe these devices will answer the call for the versatile mobile technology we need as we navigate the open road ahead.”
Confirming that Samsung will debut a new lineup of Galaxy Z smartphones at the event, Roh said the company will bring “foldable surprises” to its customers, including the first-ever S Pen designed for foldable phones.
“Instead of unveiling a new Galaxy Note this time around, we will further broaden beloved Note features to more Samsung Galaxy devices,” Roh said.
Samsung will be holding the event online again on Aug. 11 to unveil out-folding device Galaxy Z Fold 3, clamshell-type Galaxy Z Flip 3, wireless earbuds Galaxy Buds 2 and Galaxy Watch 4.
According to leaked information and images, the new foldable phones are expected to be the first to be equipped with water-proof features.
IT tipster Evan Blass said on Monday that both Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 will have IPX8 water resistance.
By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com
)