 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Sports

[Tokyo Olympics] Teen swimmer Hwang Sun-woo finishes 7th in men's 200m freestyle

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 27, 2021 - 14:00       Updated : Jul 27, 2021 - 14:00
Hwang Sun-woo of South Korea begins the men's 200m freestyle swimming final at the Tokyo Olympics at Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
Hwang Sun-woo of South Korea begins the men's 200m freestyle swimming final at the Tokyo Olympics at Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
TOKYO -- South Korean teen swimmer Hwang Sun-woo ranked seventh in the men's 200m freestyle event of the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday, the best performance by a South Korean swimmer in nine years.

The 18-year-old was in the lead after the first 150 meters before losing steam and finishing second from last at 1:45.26 at Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

Tom Dean of Britain won the gold medal in 1:44.22, 0.04 ahead of fellow Briton Duncan Scott. Fernando Scheffer got the bronze in 1:44.66.

Hwang had won the heats Sunday with a new national record time of 1:44.62. Then in Monday's semifinals, Hwang posted 1:45.53 to become the first South Korean swimmer since Park Tae-hwan in 2012 to reach an Olympic swimming final.

The 18-year-old went right back at it Tuesday and looked to be in position for at least a medal until he ran out of gas in the final stretch.

Swimming in Lane 7, Hwang had the fastest reaction time with 0.58 second and reached the 50m mark in 23.95. He then touched the 100m pad in 49.78 seconds. He was the only one of the eight finalists to cover the first 100m in under 50 seconds.

Hwang stayed in the lead at the 150m point with 1:16.56. But Dean, who was in third at the 150m turn, kicked into high gear over the final stretch to snatch the gold medal.

Scott jumped from fourth at the 150m mark to win the silver medal.

Dean's final 50m split was 26.84, while Hwang came home in 28.70, his worst split of the race and also the slowest among all finalists.

Park remains the only South Korean to win Olympic swimming medals. Park won gold in the 400m free and silver in the 200m free in 2008 and then picked up silver in both events four years later.

Park also raced at the 2016 Olympics but didn't make any finals then. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114