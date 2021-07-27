 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

Samsung expands royalty-free program for small firms

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 27, 2021 - 11:23       Updated : Jul 27, 2021 - 11:23
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
South Korea's top tech giant Samsung Electronics Co. will open another batch of royalty-free technologies in line with the government's efforts to promote shared growth among conglomerates and small and medium-sized firms, the industry ministry said Tuesday.

Under the move, the world's top memory chip maker will allow 99 businesses to use its 172 cases of patents without paying royalties. The latest step will raise the number of patents shared by Samsung since 2015 to a whopping 784.

Since 2013, South Korea has been operating a program that centers on inducing large companies to share technologies with small companies.

"The latest move will help small firms overcome business challenges sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic," the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said in a statement.

Earlier this year, SK Group, with affiliates including No. 2 chipmaker SK hynic Inc., also shared 75 different technologies with 53 smaller businesses under the program. (Yonhap)



MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114