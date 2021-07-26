AKMU helps to take leap through new collaboration album

(YG Entertainment)



Sibling duo AKMU is ready to take the music scene by storm. The duet is opening a new chapter in their music career with new collaboration album “Next Episode,” releasing Monday evening.



The seven-song package provides support and comfort to people when they hit rock bottom in their lives, brother and songwriter Lee Chan-hyuk and sister Lee Su-Hyun said during an online press conference.



Fronted by lead track “Fall,” featuring singer and actress IU, the latest print for the group is a collaboration album brimming with the voices of A-listers, including veteran singer Lee Sun-hee, rapper Beenzino, Crush, Sam Kim, Zion.T and Choi Jung-hoon of indie rock band Jannabi, and is the first of its kind.







(YG Entertainment)