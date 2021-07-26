Sejong Center’s art troupes to come together for original musical

The nine troupes under the wings of the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts are to gather together for the musical play “For Forgotten Heroes” from Sept. 17 to 19.
According to the theater, the musical set in the Joseon era tells the story of three friends -- historical figure Hong Gyeong-nae, who instigated a rebellion in 1811, legendary con artist Kim Seon-dal and fictional character Cho Jin-su.
In the musical, the three characters are friends who studied under one teacher. They have the same goal of making Joseon a country for the people, but have different thoughts on how to achieve the goal.
Hong tries to overturn the world through rebellion. Kim tries to help the poor by achieving wealth through committing fraud against the wealthy. Meanwhile, Cho tries to change the upper class by taking power at the royal court.
The Seoul Metropolitan Musical Theatre director Han Jin-seop helms the musical. The script was written by Lee Mi-gyeong, winner for best drama at the Dong-a Drama Awards. Composer Jang So-yeong, who has worked on numerous original musicals, wrote the music.
Musical “For Forgotten Heroes” is the second Art-9 project at the Sejong Center that brings all its nine troupes -- the Seoul Metropolitan Traditional Orchestra, Seoul Metropolitan Dance Theatre, Seoul Metropolitan Chorus, Seoul Metropolitan Musical Theatre, Seoul Metropolitan Theatre, Seoul Metropolitan Opera, Seoul Metropolitan Youth Orchestra, Seoul Metropolitan Junior Chorus and Seoul Metropolitan Youth Traditional Music Ensemble -- together in a single production.
The Sejong Center presented the first edition of the Art-9 project, musical play “Independence Army in Front of the Theatre,” in 2019 with all 300 troupe members on the stage.
“For Forgotten Heroes” was to run last year, but its staging was postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com
)