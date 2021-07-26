Paseco sells over 100,000 window AC units in 3 months

Paseco’s latest third generation window AC. (Paseco)
Paseco, the largest window air conditioner-maker in South Korea, sold more than 100,000 units in the past three months, the company said Monday.
The sales boost propelled aggregate sales of Paseco’s window ACs to hit 250,000 units since introducing the home appliance in 2019.
A window AC is a single-unit air conditioner installed on windows. Paseco, previously more well-known for oil heaters, is a leading player in the market, taking up an estimated 60 percent of the market share.
Paseco launched its latest product, the third generation window AC, in May, which it claims can reduce noise by 38 percent and is topped with a first-grade dual inverter compressor to enhance power efficiency.
The AC maker exports products to Singapore and Vietnam. It also plans to enter the Middle East and the Americas soon.
With temperatures rising and single household numbers growing in South Korea, the domestic market for window ACs has been expanding over the past five years, catching the attention of major electronics brands.
Global IT giant Samsung Electronics and conventional AC maker Winia have too, released their own window AC products.
According to market watcher Euro Monitor, the number of ACs sold here in 2020 almost quadrupled from the previous year, surpassing 143,000 units. It expects the market to grow even bigger this year, with sales likely to hit 300,000 units.
