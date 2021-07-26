AfreecaTV sees operating profit jump 97% in Q2

AfreecaTV logo (AfreecaTV)
AfreecaTV’s operating profit in the second quarter surged 97 percent on-year to 21.5 billion won ($18.6 million), the company announced Monday.
The revenue of South Korea’s biggest livestreaming platform jumped 44 percent to 65 billion won while net profit shot up 85 percent to 18.9 billion won buoyed by robust advertising sales.
“AfreecaTV Ads Manager, the firm’s newly launched advertising platform, propelled the strong advertisement sales. The beginning of new seasons of esports leagues and new game releases drove up the demand from advertisers,” a company official said.
In June, the company introduced a “theater” service, which recommends videos customized to viewers’ preferences. Also, the firm established an esports page where fans can check news, rankings and schedules of their favorite esports leagues in one place.
