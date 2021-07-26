SsangYong unveils design sketch of new SUV

SsangYong Motor Corp. unveils a design sketch of its new sport utility vehicle under development on Monday. (SsangYong Motor Corp.)

Financially troubled SsangYong Motor Corp. on Monday revealed a design sketch of its new sport utility vehicle under development as it tries to revive sales with next-generation models.



The SUV-focused automaker teased the design sketch of the new SUV codenamed KR10, saying its design language is "Powered by Toughness."



SsangYong said its upcoming SUVs will be equipped with "eco-friendly power trains" to meet growing market demand.



Last month, the automaker said it will launch the first electric vehicle Korando EV in Europe later this year to join the global automotive industry's EV transition.



SsangYong has struggled with declining sales at home and abroad due to a lack of new models and Indian parent Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.'s decision not to inject fresh capital into the Korean unit.



With an open auction process for Mahindra's majority stake in SsangYong currently under way, the troubled automaker vowed to develop competitive eco-friendly models to dispel concerns over its viability. (Yonhap)