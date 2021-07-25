Non-capital areas to be placed under 2nd highest virus curbs from Monday

Quarantine officials work at temporary testing stations set up at an elementary school in Daejeon on Thursday. (Yonhap)

SEOUL/DAEJEON -- South Korea will apply the second highest level of virus restrictions for non-capital areas starting this week, health officials said Sunday, in the latest step to stem the rapid spread of the virus in provincial regions at the peak of the summer holiday season.



The announcement was made during a government response meeting, presided over by President Moon Jae-in, the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters said.



It comes days after health officials extended the toughest Level 4 distancing restriction for Seoul, the surrounding Gyeonggi Province and the western port city of Incheon, until Aug. 8.



The Level 3 restrictions allow private gatherings of up to four people and ban group gatherings of more than 50 people. Restaurants, cafes and karaoke bars can open till 10 p.m.



The greater Seoul area has been under the toughest virus restrictions since early July, as the region has emerged as the epicenter of the fourth wave of the pandemic.



Earlier in the day, the central city of Daejeon said it will adopt the Level 4 distancing rules from Tuesday until Aug. 8.



The Level 4 distancing limits gatherings to two people after 6 p.m., and all private events are banned. Restaurants and cafes are allowed to open until 10 p.m., and other entertainment venues must close for the designated period.



On Sunday, the country added 1,487 COVID-19 cases, including 1,422 local infections, raising the total caseload to 188,848, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA). (Yonhap)