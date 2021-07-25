 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

Hyundai Motor to improve safety of second life battery energy storage system

By Yim Hyun-su
Published : Jul 25, 2021 - 15:23       Updated : Jul 25, 2021 - 15:23
Hyundai Motor Group and UL signs a memorandum of understanding on Friday. (Hyundai Motor)
Hyundai Motor Group and UL signs a memorandum of understanding on Friday. (Hyundai Motor)
South Korea’s top automaker Hyundai Motor said Sunday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with safety standards company UL to strengthen the safety of its second life battery energy storage system, also known as SLBESS.

The move will see both companies work together in adopting the UL Signature Solution to strengthen credibility, jointly developing exclusive UL evaluation standards, as well as collaborate in “multiple aspects” for demonstration projects in North America.

The collaboration agreement was signed on Friday with senior officials present at the ceremony, including Chi Young-cho, president and chief innovation officer of Hyundai Motor Group.

The automaker explained the UL Signature Solution will scrutinize the storage system’s safety from early stages of development.

While the new evaluation standards will raise safety to a global level by looking into SLBESS technology as well as modules and packs of electric vehicle batteries, the company also expects to cut down time spent in the safety certification process.

“We expect to maximize safety of SLBESS through this strategic partnership with a global safety certification company,” said Chi.

The International Energy Agency estimates the global number of electric vehicles to hit 145 million by 2030.

By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114