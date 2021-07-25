[Feature] From cows to Rolex, young investors in Korea eye new alternative investment

Bancow’s investment platform for cows (Bancow)



High liquidity in the market has led some young retail investors on relatively small budgets to look into unconventional, and perhaps “fun,” ways of investing. By joining fractional investments in such areas as livestock and limited-edition Rolex watches, they expect somewhat stable returns, rather than entirely relying on volatile stock markets or cryptocurrencies that carry higher risks, according to industry insiders.



What makes this new way of alternative investing possible are the digital platforms developed to raise funds and purchase tangible assets that are anticipated to gain value some time later, they say.



For instance, Bancow, a platform for investing in cattle acts as an intermediary for investors and farms seeking to buy and co-invest in calves. After about two years, full-grown cows are sold at auction and the two investing parties share the profit.



According to the company, the investing parties are largely divided into two groups -- investors and farmers. The more money investors pour into a cow, the more shares they hold. Meanwhile, farmers chip in for breeding costs. Farmers who pay for A-class fodder are given more shares than others.



The price of calves, usually around 4 million to 5 million won ($3,500-$4,300), depends on whether a cow can inherit genes with more desirable traits such as strong muscles that turn into a high quality of meat. Bancow expects a profit rate of approximately 19 percent. If an investor holds a 1 percent share of a cow at 40,000 won, the investor could earn roughly 7,600 won.



“The MZ generation are tired of worrying whether they lose money overnight in stock or cryptocurrency trading because the price goes up and down like a roller coaster. It has come to my attention that some of them prefer a rather stable investment in ‘tangible assets’ with guaranteed profit,” said Ahn Jae-hyun, CEO of Bancow.



The term “MZ generation” refers to millennials and Generation Z, together encompassing those born from the 1980s forward.



Ahn explained that cattle prices are likely to keep pace with inflation in the long run. “The domestic livestock price index has already risen to 18.4 percent in April compared to last year and the price will surge for more than 18 to 30 months,” Ahn said.



“Also, since the probability of cows getting the top three out of five muscle grades is up to 88.8 percent, profit is pretty much guaranteed after two years,” Ahn added.





The first Rolex investment project by Piece (Piece)