[Advertorial] Mercedes-Benz accessories enjoy booming sales

Mercedes-Benz Korea is expanding its business beyond cars and car-related items on the back of strong sales: with accessories.
The Korean branch of the German automaker currently sells some 4,000 branded accessories and about 1,000 “collection items” made in collaboration with other companies at 41 stores and online.
The products are diverse and not limited to car-related uses, such as wallets and clothes.
Sales of the accessories have shown steady growth since 2014, Mercedes-Benz Korea said. Compared to 2014, last year’s sales recorded a whopping 334 percent growth. Collection item sales climbed 443 percent in the same period.
One of the most popular items is the logo beam projector, which beams out the Mercedes-Benz logo on the ground when the driver opens the door. About 500 of them are sold every month, Mercedes-Benz Korea said.
As for collection items, the brand’s collaboration with TaylorMade Golf, the California-based golf brand, has been one of the most successful.
The two launch golf apparel twice a year, and also offer various golfing accessories, such as golf bags and pouches. They have produced over 100 items under the collaboration lineup.
Aiming to further boost the accessories business, Mercedes-Benz Korea plans to launch new items exclusively for the Korean market and strengthen marketing and customer communications on social media and online sales channels, the firm said.
“As the frontrunner in the automobile accessory business, we will strengthen our position and come up with items that can fulfill the customers’ needs,” the automaker said.
