[Today’s K-pop] aespa signs with biggest US agency

(Credit: SM Entertainment)



aespa joined the largest agency in the US, Creative Artists Agency, gearing up to expand into the global stage.



The female band will be represented overseas by the talent agency, announced label SM Entertainment on Friday, along with NCT 127 and SuperM.



The quartet debuted in November last year and has been setting multiple records ever since. The music video for its debut single “Black Mamba” reached 100 million views in about 51 days, the shortest time for a K-pop band’s debut song. The video for its lastest song “Next Level” replaced the record, shortening the time by 19 days.



Seventeen to meet fans online in August





(Credit: Pledis Entertainment)



Seventeen is going live for its fan meet event on Aug. 8, announced agency Pledis Entertainment on Thursday via the band’s SNS channels.



The 13-member act has been planning to host the event, titled “Seventeen in Carat Land,” both off- and on-line but decided to livestream it only as the COVID-19 situation worsened in Korea recently.



This is the fifth fan meeting for the band and the band will perform a score of repertoires from its hit songs. To maximize the experience for fans, it will be broadcast through 14 screens, one for each members and one for the group as a whole.



All 13 members renewed their contracts with the management company last week before the expiry date, strengthening their bond.



Seventeen’s most recent album, its eighth EP “Your Choice” sold over 1.36 million copies in the first week. Its fourth million-seller was the most-sold EP in the first week of sales in 2021 in Korea. It also hit No. 15 on Billboard 200, its first entry on the chart.



CL to come out with 1st solo LP





(Credit: Very Cherry)



CL, formerly of 2NE1, is releasing her first solo studio album “Alpha” next month, announced agency Very Cherry on Friday.



She struck out on her own after the band dissolved in 2016 and established her own label, releasing double single “Hwa” and “5Star” in October last year and single “Wish You Were Here” in February.



Earlier this month, her label cinched a partnership with Konnect Entertainment -- label of Kang Daniel -- which announced that it will be in charge of the songstress’s activities in Korea. CL has been more active in the US under Scooter Braun’s SB Projects, a New York-based entertainment and media company.



She recently started appearing as a judge for “Superband 2,” an audition program on a cable television network.



