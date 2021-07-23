 Back To Top
Business

Samsung sees sales of air conditioners double amid heatwave

By Song Su-hyun
Published : Jul 23, 2021 - 14:48       Updated : Jul 23, 2021 - 14:48


Samsung Electronics said Friday its sales of air conditioners have more than doubled so far this month, compared to a year ago, due to the sweltering heat.

From July 1 to 22, the company saw its sales of air conditioners spike more than twice from the same period in 2020, the company said.

Sales of Bespoke Wind-free Gallery, the company’s highest-end air conditioner, have jumped more than 95 percent in July compared to a year earlier.

To further drive sales, Samsung is offering up to 300,000 won ($260) in benefits to buyers of Bespoke air conditioner products until the end of July.

(song@heraldcorp.com)



