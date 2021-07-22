[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ “Butter” has no copyright infringement: label

(Credit: Big Hit Music)



BTS’ label Big Hit Music confirmed that its “Butter” did not breach any copyrights with a statement on Thursday.



“It remains unchanged that the right to the music belongs to ‘Butter,’” said the company acknowledging that it is aware of the claims that the intro of the song may be plagiarized.



“The song has been finalized and released after a process of confirming with all copyright holders that there is no issue surrounding the song,” assured the short statement.



Speculations have surfaced online saying that the intro part of the song is similar to the soundtrack of Konami’s 1992 game “Monster in My Pocket.”

Kozo Nakamura, one of the songwriters for the theme song, wrote in his blog that he was surprised to see an article on the claims. Admitting that he knows BTS but not the song, he listened to it after reading the article but said that similar melody is coincidental. Quoting the article that said the original songwriter contended that it is not a sampling but the beats are almost identical, Nakamura added that it was not him and wondered who made the claim.



Luca Debonaire, a Dutch musician, also claimed that the chorus of “Butter” is similar to his 2020 song “You Got Me Down.” He said that he purchased the top line for his song from Sebastian Garcia, one of the songwriters of “Butter.”



Monsta X's Seanwoo starts military service





Seanwoo of Monsta X shared photographs and greetings for fans before joining the training for his military service on Thursday.



All five bandmates came to send him off to the basic training camp and posed for the camera together, as the leader saluted with his hair cut short.

“Until the day we meet again, I will stay healthy. I’ll be more mature and back in a cooler shape. Thank you!” he wrote on the band’s Twitter account along with the pictures.



He will be serving as a social service agent after the training, after having an operation for detached retina in his left eye last year. He is the oldest member of the six-member band and the first to enlist.



Meanwhile, the band is releasing "Kiss or Death” on July 26, as part of a monthly project by K-pop entertainment platform Universe. The teaser trailer for the music video was uploaded on Wednesday and the full version will be unveiled exclusively on the platform’s application.



Stray Kids to put out 2nd LP “Noeasy” in August





Stray Kids floated a trailer video for its upcoming second full-length album on Thursday.



The name of the album will be “Noeasy,” but also can be tinkered into “Noisy” as shown in the snippet that was titled “Stray Kids ‘Noeasy’ Thunderous Trailer.”



The clip started with a breaking news that announced that a monster that gains strength from all the nagging sounds from our world. The eight bandmates set on a journey gearing up, one by one, as superheroes.



It has been about 11 months since it put out the repack of first LP “In Live.”

The band recently was the winner of “Kingdom: Legendary War,” a contest among boy bands. Its most recent music, a digital single named “Mixtape: Oh,” topped Billboard’s world digital song sales chart earlier this month. It was the band’s first chart-topper on Billboard.



Park Jihoon to return with 4th EP next month





