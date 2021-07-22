[Photo News] Smart devices useful during COVID-19 pandemic

Visitors are looking around electronic products displayed at the 11th Korea Smart Device x Small Electronics Trade Show 2021, an annual trade fair for small electronics.





Robot speakers are showing off their moves at a booth set up in the trade show.





Small home refrigerators featuring cute character designs attract visitors to the trade fair.





“Watch YouTube videos in an old-fashion way!” A local company exhibits smartphone holders look like old-fashioned TVs.





An exhibitor demonstrates a Soju dispenser, which will likely appeal to those who enjoy drinking alcohol at home during the coronavirus pandemic.



