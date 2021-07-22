[Photo News] Smart devices useful during COVID-19 pandemic

Visitors are looking around electronic products displayed at the 11th Korea Smart Device x Small Electronics Trade Show 2021, an annual trade fair for small electronics.
Robot speakers are showing off their moves at a booth set up in the trade show.
Small home refrigerators featuring cute character designs attract visitors to the trade fair.
“Watch YouTube videos in an old-fashion way!” A local company exhibits smartphone holders look like old-fashioned TVs.
An exhibitor demonstrates a Soju dispenser, which will likely appeal to those who enjoy drinking alcohol at home during the coronavirus pandemic.
An indoor exercise bike that simulates riding outside is being demonstrated by an exhibitor.
(Photos: Yonhap)
By Yoon Chae-won (choenayoon@heraldcorp.com
)