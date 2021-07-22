Volkswagen Korea cuts prices for latest SUV

Volkswagen Korea Managing Director Stefan Krapp gives a presentation to reporters during an online press conference held Thursday. (Volkswagen Korea)



Hoping to see more imported cars running on the streets in South Korea, German carmaker Volkswagen decided to lower the prices for its latest sport utility vehicles, the company said Thursday.



Through an online press conference, Volkswagen Korea’s Managing Director Stefan Krapp announced the launch of The New Tiguan and introduced the automaker‘s “democratization” strategy.



“We want to be the most accessible, most affordable, premium brand for Korean customers in the imported car market. We are ‘Accessible Premium,’” he said during the opening speech.



Director Krapp pointed out that the company is seeing a significant increase both in the numbers of first-time imported car buyers and first-car-in-life buyers in South Korea. As part of its “accessibility” strategy, the company said it will apply a new pricing policy to all lineups of upcoming models, starting with The New Tiguan SUV.



The New Tiguan has been facelifted from its previous model. Tiguan is Volkswagen’s best-selling SUV that was first launched in the Korean market in 2008. More than 6 million vehicles have been sold worldwide, according to the automaker.



Under the new policy, Volkswagen’s New Tiguan TDI Premium will be available at the lowest retail price of 38 million won.





Volkswagen’s latest SUV, the New Tiguan, is displayed on stage. (Volkswagen Korea)