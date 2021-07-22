Sweltering heat continues to bake S. Korea

(123rf)

Unrelenting heat will continue in most parts of the country Thursday, with temperatures reaching the upper 30s in some of the hottest areas and only slightly dropping during the night, the weather agency said.



Heat warnings remained in effect for most of the country, where the average temperature is expected to be in the range of 28 C-36 C nationwide, with some southwestern inland cities reaching as high as 38 C, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).



The scorching warm weather has eased only slightly during the night. And the so-called tropical night phenomenon is forecast to continue for days to come.



The lowest temperatures in most big cities and coastal regions, including Seoul, Incheon, Busan and Mokpo, all hovered over 25 C on Wednesday night, with minimal break from the sweltering heat.



Days of extremely warm weather have pushed electricity consumption to this season's record levels, but the supply is in stable condition, the Korea Power Exchange said.



Weather and health officials advised people to minimize outdoor activities and watch out for any symptoms of heat-related illnesses. (Yonhap)