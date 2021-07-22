[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

The Boss Baby: Family Business

(US)

Opened July 21

Animation

Directed by Tom McGrath



Ted, the legendary boss of Baby Corp., is a successful grownup CEO. His nephew Tina, who everyone thought was an ordinary baby, turns out to be a secret agent at Baby Corp. Tina turns Ted and his brother Tim back into a baby for 48 hours to complete a mission to save the world.









The Medium

(US)

Opened July 14

Thriller

Directed by Banjong Pisanthanakun



A documentary team follows Nim (Sawanee Utoomma), a shaman living in a mountain village in Thailand. After Nim’s sister Noi (Sirani Yankittikan) refused to become the designated shaman years ago, she succeeded in the role instead. One day, Nim finds out that her niece Mink (Narilya Gulmongkolpech) has developed some strange symptoms.









Black Widow

(US)

Opened July 7

Action

Directed by Cate Shortland



Following the events of “Captain America: Civil War” (2016), Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) realizes there is a huge conspiracy having to do with her past. To fight a mysterious villain who can duplicate opponents’ abilities, Natasha must confront her history as a spy.







