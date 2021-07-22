[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

The Boss Baby: Family Business
(US)
Opened July 21
Animation
Directed by Tom McGrath
Ted, the legendary boss of Baby Corp., is a successful grownup CEO. His nephew Tina, who everyone thought was an ordinary baby, turns out to be a secret agent at Baby Corp. Tina turns Ted and his brother Tim back into a baby for 48 hours to complete a mission to save the world.
The Medium
(US)
Opened July 14
Thriller
Directed by Banjong Pisanthanakun
A documentary team follows Nim (Sawanee Utoomma), a shaman living in a mountain village in Thailand. After Nim’s sister Noi (Sirani Yankittikan) refused to become the designated shaman years ago, she succeeded in the role instead. One day, Nim finds out that her niece Mink (Narilya Gulmongkolpech) has developed some strange symptoms.
Black Widow
(US)
Opened July 7
Action
Directed by Cate Shortland
Following the events of “Captain America: Civil War” (2016), Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) realizes there is a huge conspiracy having to do with her past. To fight a mysterious villain who can duplicate opponents’ abilities, Natasha must confront her history as a spy.
Hard Hit
(Korea)
Opened June 23
Action
Directed by Kim Chang-Ju
Sung-kyu (Jo Woo-jin) works as a manager at a bank in Busan. One morning, he receives an anonymous phone call while driving his two kids to school. The stranger on the phone asks Sung-kyu for money and threatens him, saying there is a bomb under the seat of his car that will explode if he does not follow instructions.
By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com
)