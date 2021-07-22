 Back To Top
Life&Style

[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Jul 23, 2021 - 09:01       Updated : Jul 23, 2021 - 09:01
Boryeong Mud Festival

The Boryeong Mud Festival takes place at Daecheon Beach in Boryeong, South Chungcheong Province. With its slogan “On and Off,” the festival will be held both online and offline from July 23 to Aug. 1.
The event is one of South Korea’s best-known festivals, attracting the largest number of international visitors to the beach. Visitors can enjoy the hybrid festival through various activities and programs. This year’s festival will feature 62 events on the program, including a mud tub, mudflat marathon, mud run and mudpack experience.
Visitors of all ages are welcome and additional information can be found at www.mudfestival.or.kr.


Bucheon International Comics Festival

The Bucheon International Comics Festival is set to take place both online and offline at Korea Manhwa Museum in Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province, from Sept. 4 to 12.
Sponsored by the Korea Manhwa Contents Agency and managed by the Bucheon International Comics Festival Organizing Committee, the event is regarded as Asia’s best global comics festival.
Under the theme of “new normal, new connection,” the festival features concerts, fan meetings, online seminars and a talk show with comic artists.
People of all ages are welcome. Additional updates on the festival can be found at www.bicof.com


Seoul Fringe Festival

Seoul Fringe Festival will be held at 10 different locations in Seodaemun-gu and Mapo-gu, western Seoul, from Aug. 4-29.
Sponsored by the Fringe Festival Office and managed by Seoul Fringe Network, the annual festival is open to artists of all genres, from dance to music and media art.
Amid COVID-19, the freedom of expression is needed the most. The event will show artists’ worries and concerns about the extended pandemic.
Visitors of all ages are welcome. Participation fees and programs vary by performance.
Tickets will become available at www.seoulfringefestival.net at 2 p.m. on Monday.


Hanseong Baekje Cultural Festival

The Hanseong Baekje Cultural Festival takes place in Songpa-gu, southern Seoul, from Oct. 6 to 10.
The festival celebrates the history and culture of Baekje Kingdom’s Hanseong era, when its capital was located in modern-day Seoul. Visitors can travel back in time and enjoy various activities.
Sponsored by the Songpa-gu Office and Songpa Cultural Foundation and managed by the Hanseong Baekje Cultural Festival Organizing Committee, the event features various folk performances, musicals, family concerts and food.
Admission is free, and people of all ages are welcome. Additional information can be found at www.songpa.go.kr.


Tea World Festival

The annual Tea World Festival takes place in Gangnam, southern Seoul. This year’s festival will run for four days starting July 29 at Coex
The festival aims to promote tea culture to be easily enjoyable and to showcase fine teas and tea-related goods from around the country. The events include performances and representatives from Korea’s tea industry.
Visitors of all ages are welcome. Tickets are priced at 5,000 won. Elementary school students and those who preregister will be admitted free of charge.
Additional information can be found at www.teanews.com.

By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
