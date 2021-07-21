 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Finance

No. of chickens falls 12.1% in Q2 due to bird flu

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 21, 2021 - 13:57       Updated : Jul 21, 2021 - 13:57
Quarantine officials prepare to cull chickens at a farm in Naju, 355 kilometers south of Seoul, on March 11, 2021, in an effort to contain the spread of bird flu, in this file photo. (Yonhap)
Quarantine officials prepare to cull chickens at a farm in Naju, 355 kilometers south of Seoul, on March 11, 2021, in an effort to contain the spread of bird flu, in this file photo. (Yonhap)
The number of layer chickens raised in South Korea fell 12.1 percent from a year earlier in the second quarter, affected by the impact of the outbreak of bird flu, data showed Wednesday.

The number of layer chickens reached 65.9 million as of end-June, compared with 74.9 million the previous year, according to the data from Statistics Korea.

It rose 6.1 percent from the first quarter when the number of layer chickens came to 62.1 million, the lowest in more than three years.

The on-year decline came as the number of such chickens has yet to recover though the country had reported no cases of the highly pathogenic bird flu for about two months as of June.

Quarantine authorities have culled about 30 million poultry since the outbreak of avian influenza was first reported in November last year.

Meanwhile, the number of beef cattle raised in South Korea rose 3.7 percent on-year to 3.51 million in the second quarter, the data showed.

The number of milk cows fell 1.2 percent on-year to 401,000, and that of pigs rose 0.6 percent to 11.2 million. (Yonhap)



MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114