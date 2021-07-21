 Back To Top
Finance

S. Korea's electricity use seen to hit season high

By Yoon Chae-won
Published : Jul 21, 2021 - 09:59       Updated : Jul 21, 2021 - 09:59
This file photo shows an official of Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO) checking the electricity supply-demand situation on an electronic board at a KEPCO office in Suwon, south of Seoul, last Wednesday, amid a heat wave warning. (Yonhap)
This file photo shows an official of Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO) checking the electricity supply-demand situation on an electronic board at a KEPCO office in Suwon, south of Seoul, last Wednesday, amid a heat wave warning. (Yonhap)
South Korea's electricity consumption is likely to hit a season high Wednesday, as the country remains gripped by a sweltering heat dome, the power market operator said.

The Korea Power Exchange said the country's maximum power consumption will likely reach 91.4 gigawatts (GW) between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., the highest number this summer.

The previous record was set last Thursday, when the maximum power demand in Asia's fourth-largest economy stood at 88.6 GW.

South Korea's maximum power use posted the all-time high of 92.5 GW on July 24, 2018, when the country was hit by the most severe heat wave in 111 years.

Wednesday's high power demand is feared to send the country's reserve electricity plumbing the season's lowest level of 7 GW, with its power reserve ratio coming to 7.6 percent.

Power authorities said the country should have an electricity reserve of at least 10 GW to prepare for emergencies, with the reserve electricity ratio hovering above 10 percent.

South Korea activates emergency measures, including controls on the use of air conditioners at home, offices and plants, should its power reserves fall below 5.5 GW.

Officials said Tuesday the government is making all-out effort to ensure a stable supply of electricity amid the scorching heat wave following the annual rainy season.

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said it will likely resume operations of three nuclear reactors in the southeastern coast within this month, adding 3,100 megawatts (MW) to the country.

As part of efforts to cut the country's power consumption, the government has also advised all ministries and other public institutions to stop or refrain from using air conditioners between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. (Yonhap)

By Yoon Chae-won (choenayoon@heraldcorp.com)
