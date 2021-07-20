Moon still working toward Suga summit after scrapping plan to visit Japan

South Korean President Moon Jae-in expressed disappointment after calling off a visit to Japan that may have included his first summit with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, but will continue to seek a meeting, his senior aide said Tuesday.
Park Soo-hyun, Moon’s press secretary, said in an interview with local radio station TBS that Moon was “very disappointed” after it was decided that he wouldn’t be visiting Japan later this week.
“Despite the situation, I hope the leaders of the two countries will meet at some time,” Moon was quoted as saying by Park, adding the president called the working-level consultations to continue so that it could lead to future talks.
On Monday, Moon decided not to visit Tokyo during the Summer Olympics, where it was hoped in-person meeting with Suga. Cheong Wa Dae said it felt there was insufficient chance that a visit would yield a successful outcome, and also cited “other circumstances,” behind the decision to scrap the summit.
The last-minute announcement came after a lewd remarks by a Japanese diplomat regarding Moon sparked fresh tension amid already strained diplomatic ties between the two countries.
Hirohisa Soma, deputy chief of mission at the Japanese Embassy in Korea, had allegedly told a South Korean reporter that Moon’s efforts to improve ties with Tokyo were unrequited, describing it as “masturbating,” according to a report by a local cable news channel.
Soma’s indecent remarks appear to tipped the balance in Cheong Wa Dae’s final decision for Moon to skip visit to Japan at the last minute.
A Cheong Wa Dae official said it had to consider the public sentiment and the internal mood of the presidential office, which turned “skeptical” following the report.
When asked whether Soma’s remark influenced Moon’s decision, First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun on Tuesday said it acted as a “significant obstacle” to the president’s trip to the Japanese capital.
Moon had expressed willingness to meet with Suga, and hoped the upcoming Olympics would be a suitable occasion for the neighbors to make a breakthrough in their ties, which have been at their lowest ebb in decades.
Though the two sides have been discussing for weeks to fine-tune the summit agenda, they remained at odds over the form of the possible meeting, as well as the agenda.
Park said the suggested agenda included the feud over wartime history, Japan’s export restriction against Korea, and Tokyo’s planned discharge of contaminated water from the Fukushima power plant into the Pacific Ocean.
“There has been considerable progress, but it still felt short on (our standard),” said Park.
Reports say while South Korea had put resolving the export restriction issue as the priority of the summit, Japan was insistent that Seoul come up with a solution on the wartime forced labor and “comfort women” issues first.
With less than a year left in the Moon administration, Seoul has been seeking to defuse diplomatic tensions with Tokyo, which are rooted in Japan’s 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula and have recently morphed into an ongoing economic feud.
Compensation for Korean victims of forced labor during Japan’s 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula has been one of the major sticking points in the strained ties between Seoul and Tokyo.
In October 2018, Korea’s Supreme Court ruled that Japanese firms should pay compensation for its use of Korean workers during World War II, drawing a strong rebuke from Tokyo, which claims related issues were settled under the 1965 agreement.
In apparent retaliation, Tokyo imposed export restrictions on Korea that it hasn’t entirely retracted yet.
No summit has taken place between the two leaders since Suga assumed office last September. The last summit between the two countries was in December 2019, when Suga’s predecessor Shinzo Abe held talks with Moon in China.
