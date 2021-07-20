 Back To Top
Finance

Korea Aerospace wins $240m trainer jet deal in Indonesia

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 20, 2021 - 14:46       Updated : Jul 20, 2021 - 15:03
This undated file photo provided by KAI shows a TA-50 lead-in fighter aircraft. (KAI)
This undated file photo provided by KAI shows a TA-50 lead-in fighter aircraft. (KAI)
Korea Aerospace Industries Co. (KAI), South Korea's sole aircraft manufacturer, said Tuesday it has received a $240 million trainer jet deal in Indonesia.

Under the deal, KAI will supply six T-50 advanced trainer jets to the Indonesian air force from Dec. 16, 2021, to Oct. 30, 2024, the company said in a regulatory filing.

In 2012, KAI achieved $400 million worth of deals to supply 16 T-50 trainer jets.

As of Tuesday, KAI has exported a total of 154 trainer jets worth $3.1 billion -- 70 T-50 advanced trainer jets worth $2.6 billion and 84 KT-1 basic trainer jets worth $700 million -- to countries such as Indonesia, Iraq, Thailand, Turkey, Peru and the Philippines since its foundation in 1999. (Yonhap)
