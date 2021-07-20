 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

SK Materials to form EV battery material JV with US-based Group 14

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 20, 2021 - 14:43       Updated : Jul 20, 2021 - 14:43
SK Materials Co.'s headquarters in Yeongju, 230 kilometers southeast of Seoul, is seen in this photo provided by the company on Tuesday. (SK Materials Co.)
SK Materials Co.'s headquarters in Yeongju, 230 kilometers southeast of Seoul, is seen in this photo provided by the company on Tuesday. (SK Materials Co.)
SK Materials Co., a semiconductor and display material subsidiary under SK Group, said Tuesday it will form a joint venture with Group 14 Technologies to tap into the lithium-ion battery material business.

SK Materials said it plans to invest 60 billion won ($52 million) to hold a 75 percent stake in the joint venture with Group 14 Technologies, a US-based provider of lithium-silicon battery material designed to enhance the energy density of batteries.

The joint venture will build a lithium-silicon battery material factory in South Korea in 2022 to meet growing demand for high-performing battery materials, SK Materials said.

In December, SK Materials invested $13 million to acquire 10.3 percent of shares in Group 14 to become its third-largest shareholder.

SK Group, South Korea's third-biggest conglomerate, has been ramping up investment in the battery business to target the growing electric vehicle market, with its battery-making subsidiary SK Innovation Co. pledging 30 trillion won of investment by 2025 to go green. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114