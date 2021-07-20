SK Materials to form EV battery material JV with US-based Group 14

SK Materials Co.'s headquarters in Yeongju, 230 kilometers southeast of Seoul, is seen in this photo provided by the company on Tuesday. (SK Materials Co.)

SK Materials Co., a semiconductor and display material subsidiary under SK Group, said Tuesday it will form a joint venture with Group 14 Technologies to tap into the lithium-ion battery material business.



SK Materials said it plans to invest 60 billion won ($52 million) to hold a 75 percent stake in the joint venture with Group 14 Technologies, a US-based provider of lithium-silicon battery material designed to enhance the energy density of batteries.



The joint venture will build a lithium-silicon battery material factory in South Korea in 2022 to meet growing demand for high-performing battery materials, SK Materials said.



In December, SK Materials invested $13 million to acquire 10.3 percent of shares in Group 14 to become its third-largest shareholder.



SK Group, South Korea's third-biggest conglomerate, has been ramping up investment in the battery business to target the growing electric vehicle market, with its battery-making subsidiary SK Innovation Co. pledging 30 trillion won of investment by 2025 to go green. (Yonhap)