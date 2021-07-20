Three teams win 2021 Korea Young Architect Award

From left: Lee See-woong and Choi Yeon-yung of Apparat-C Architects, Cho Yoon-hee of Gubo Architects, Kang Young-jin and Kang Woo-hyun of Archihood WxY (Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism)



This year’s Korea Young Architect Awards went to architects Choi Yeon-yung and Lee See-woong of Apparat-C Architects, Cho Yoon-hee of Gubo Architects and Kang Woo-hyun and Kang Young-jin of Archihood WxY.



A total of 49 teams were considered for the annual prize, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said in announcing the winners on Tuesday.





Chari House designed by Apparat-C Architects, The Pole House designed by Gubo Architects, Seorimyeonga designed by Archihood WxY (Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism)