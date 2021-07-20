 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

Scorching heat wave begins this week

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 20, 2021 - 13:38       Updated : Jul 20, 2021 - 13:38
(123rf)
(123rf)
A scorching heat wave is to hit the Korean Peninsula beginning this week, the state weather agency said Tuesday, without ruling out the possibility of extremely hot weather due to stagnant high-pressure air masses.

The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said that the seasonal monsoon period is to virtually end on the peninsula after some scattered rain showers nationwide in the day and full-scale sweltering heat will take over.

Daytime highs will rise by up to 3 C to above 35 C in many parts of the country starting Wednesday, the KMA said, noting the sensible temperatures will be higher by 1 C or more due to high humidity.

The agency predicted that the nation may be hit by a so-called heat dome phenomenon from this week, as the North Pacific high pressure and the Tibetan high pressure, both containing hot air, are forecast to meet over the peninsula.  A heat dome is a phenomenon in which high pressure stagnates in an area and acts like a pressure cooker lid to trap sweltering heat and continue to raise temperatures.

The KMA said it will issue more heat wave advisories and warnings nationwide, as temperatures are expected to rise further in the days ahead.

Residents in urban areas, in particular, will also suffer from the tropical night phenomenon, which occurs when the temperature does not fall under 25 C during the nighttime, it added.

"A scorching heat wave is to begin with the influx of the North Pacific high pressure. However, it is too early to tell whether extremely hot weather will unfold here as the Tibetan high pressure has yet to show any movement," a KMA official said.

"A sweltering heat wave will persist for the time being, but whether the heat dome phenomenon will actually occur remains to be seen due to variability linked to typhoons and other factors," the official explained. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114