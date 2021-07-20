 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Finance

Seoul stocks open steeply lower on US stock plunge

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 20, 2021 - 09:45       Updated : Jul 20, 2021 - 09:45
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) figures are displayed at a dealing room of a local bank in Seoul, Tuesday. (Yonhap)
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) figures are displayed at a dealing room of a local bank in Seoul, Tuesday. (Yonhap)
South Korean stocks opened steeply lower Tuesday, tracking a US stock plunge that stemmed from concerns that the resurgence in the new coronavirus and its variants may hamper the ailing global economy.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) slumped 18.44 points, or 0.57 percent, to 3,225.6 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Virus worries continued to pull down the Kospi after the key stock index's 1 percent retreat the previous session.

Overnight, the big-three US stock indexes tumbled, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average declining 2.09 percent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 were down 1.06 percent and 1.59 percent, respectively.

South Korea's new daily cases have reached more than 1,000 for two weeks, prompting authorities to tighten virus curbs across the nation ahead of the summer holiday season.

Most large caps opened lower in Seoul, while bio heavyweights advanced.

Market kingpin Samsung Electronics shed 0.63 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix retreated 0.42 percent.

Internet portal giant Naver moved down 0.68 percent, and leading carmaker Hyundai Motor declined 0.66 percent. Giant chemical maker LG Chem lost 0.61 percent.

Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics edged down 0.22 percent, with Celltrion jumping 2.85 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,151.8 won to the US dollar, down 4 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114