 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

23 USFK-affiliated individuals test positive for virus

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 20, 2021 - 09:36       Updated : Jul 20, 2021 - 09:36
This photo, taken July 14, 2021, shows a US military reception center at Incheon airport, west of Seoul. (Yonhap)
This photo, taken July 14, 2021, shows a US military reception center at Incheon airport, west of Seoul. (Yonhap)
Twenty-three people affiliated with US Forces Korea (USFK), including 18 service members, have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the US military has said, amid the fourth wave of the pandemic across the country.

Of them, 11 service members were from Kunsan Air Base in the western city of Gunsan. They were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 after showing symptoms or coming into contact with the infected individuals, according to USFK in a release Monday.

At Camp Casey in Dongducheon, 40 kilometers north of Seoul, a service member and two South Korean employees were found to be infected after developing symptoms, while three other soldiers have tested positive in the course of the authorities' contact tracing of infected individuals.

Three service members at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, and two contractors and a Department of Defense official at K-16 Air Base in Seongnam, just south of Seoul, have also tested positive after developing symptoms.

The latest cases -- confirmed between July 9-17 -- raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK-affiliated population to 1,085.

The USFK has reported a series of infections from its bases across the country in recent weeks despite having completed vaccinating more than 80 percent of its population. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114