[Today’s K-pop] TXT to put out repack of 2nd LP on Aug. 17

(Credit: Big Hit Music)



Tomorrow X Together will release repackage of its second studio album on Aug. 17, it announced on Monday.



The band will drop “The Chaos Chapter: Fight of Escape” that rearranges its second LP “The Chaos Chapter: Freeze,” which is staying on Billboard 200 for five consecutive weeks after entering it as No. 5.



The LP sold over 630,000 copies in the first week of release, the best record ever for a K-pop band in its third year. In Japan, the album topped Oricon’s weekly album chart in the second week of June, selling close to 77,000 units in the week. TXT put four consecutive albums, starting with its second EP “The Dream Chapter: Eternity” from May 2020, at the top of the tally. It is the fourth international musician, and second male international musician, to achieve the feat.



The five-member boy band wraps up its “Chaos” series with the repack.



Ateez’ Mingi resumes activities after 8 months





(Credit: KQ Entertainment)



Mingi of Ateez will rejoin the bandmates, announced agency KQ Entertainment on Monday.



He has been taking time off for about eight months due to anxiety issues but has regained health after a series of therapies and a long break, his therapist agreed with the musician and his parents that he is ready to return, said the company in a statement.



The band will resume activities as octet again from now on, said the firm, thanking fans for sending their support throughout his efforts to recuperate.



Meanwhile, the band also celebrates 1000 days since debut and told fans that it is publishing a photo book titled “Ateez Treasure: Hidden Map” due out on Aug. 13. The book records special moments such as the release of its first EP “Treasure EP. 1: All to Zero” to the fan meet event to mark the first anniversary of debut as well as its first standalone concert in Korea.



Blackpink’s movie trailer draws 3.8m views in 40 hours





(Credit: YG Entertainment)



The trailer of Blackpink’s upcoming movie garnered more than 3.8 million views in 40 hours since it was unveiled on the band’s YouTube channel.



It drew 1 million viewers in about three hours, reflecting the excitement surrounding the movie “Blackpink The Movie” that chronicles the five years of its career. The movie premieres on Aug. 4.



Meanwhile, Starbucks Thailand announced recently that it has collaborated with the band for a series of merchandise that range from tumblers, glasses and key rings that is exclusive to the country.



In the meantime, Rose was spotted at Incheon International Airport on Sunday after spending some time in Los Angeles reportedly working on music with Jennie.



Girls’ Generation’s Hyoyeon to come back as solo in August





(Credit: SM Entertainment)