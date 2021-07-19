 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

Korea Consumer Agency vice president promoted as new chief

By Jo He-rim
Published : Jul 19, 2021 - 17:46       Updated : Jul 19, 2021 - 17:49
Newly appointed Korea Consumer Agency President Jang Deok-jin (FTC)
Newly appointed Korea Consumer Agency President Jang Deok-jin (FTC)

Korea Consumer Agency Vice President Jang Deok-jin has been appointed as the 16th president of the consumer agency, the Fair Trade Commission announced Monday.

After passing the 31st state examination for administrative officials, Jang served for the FTC as head of the Seoul regional office, director general of planning and coordination, director general of the consumer policy bureau and as a standing commissioner.

In March 2019, Jang was appointed as vice president of the consumer agency.

As vice president, Jang is said to have shown strengths in dealing with the increasing number of conflict consumer reports regarding cancellation fees amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and he also expanded protection of the rights of senior consumers.

The FTC said Jang is expected to contribute to establishing the entity’s vision to realize and enhance consumer rights, with his expertise gained from his experience at the FTC and KCA.


By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114