Korea Consumer Agency vice president promoted as new chief

Newly appointed Korea Consumer Agency President Jang Deok-jin (FTC)
Korea Consumer Agency Vice President Jang Deok-jin has been appointed as the 16th president of the consumer agency, the Fair Trade Commission announced Monday.
After passing the 31st state examination for administrative officials, Jang served for the FTC as head of the Seoul regional office, director general of planning and coordination, director general of the consumer policy bureau and as a standing commissioner.
In March 2019, Jang was appointed as vice president of the consumer agency.
As vice president, Jang is said to have shown strengths in dealing with the increasing number of conflict consumer reports regarding cancellation fees amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and he also expanded protection of the rights of senior consumers.
The FTC said Jang is expected to contribute to establishing the entity’s vision to realize and enhance consumer rights, with his expertise gained from his experience at the FTC and KCA.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
