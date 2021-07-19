Coach of KBO club Wiz tests positive for COVID-19

In this file photo from July 9, 2021, KT Wiz players leave Gwangju-Kia Champions Field in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul, after losing to the Kia Tigers 10-4 in a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game. (Yonhap)

The South Korean baseball club KT Wiz announced Monday one of their coaches tested positive for the novel coronavirus.



The coach began exhibiting symptoms on Friday and didn't attend the club's practices on Saturday and Sunday.



The coach was tested Sunday and got his positive result back Monday, the Wiz added.



The club said it immediately informed the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) of the result. All KT players and front office staff will be tested and remain isolated until further notice.



The KBO was forced to postpone all games scheduled for last week because of five combined positive cases -- three players from the NC Dinos and two more from the Doosan Bears. Those three NC players were later found to have violated social distancing rules and are facing police investigation for allegedly giving false information during a contact tracing probe.



The season has hit the Olympic break starting Monday and will resume on Aug. 10 after the end of the Tokyo Summer Games.



The Wiz are in first place with a record of 45-30, two games better than the LG Twins and the Samsung Lions. (Yonhap)