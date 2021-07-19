 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Sports

Coach of KBO club Wiz tests positive for COVID-19

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 19, 2021 - 14:38       Updated : Jul 19, 2021 - 14:38
In this file photo from July 9, 2021, KT Wiz players leave Gwangju-Kia Champions Field in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul, after losing to the Kia Tigers 10-4 in a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game. (Yonhap)
In this file photo from July 9, 2021, KT Wiz players leave Gwangju-Kia Champions Field in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul, after losing to the Kia Tigers 10-4 in a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game. (Yonhap)
The South Korean baseball club KT Wiz announced Monday one of their coaches tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The coach began exhibiting symptoms on Friday and didn't attend the club's practices on Saturday and Sunday.

The coach was tested Sunday and got his positive result back Monday, the Wiz added.

The club said it immediately informed the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) of the result. All KT players and front office staff will be tested and remain isolated until further notice.

The KBO was forced to postpone all games scheduled for last week because of five combined positive cases -- three players from the NC Dinos and two more from the Doosan Bears. Those three NC players were later found to have violated social distancing rules and are facing police investigation for allegedly giving false information during a contact tracing probe.

The season has hit the Olympic break starting Monday and will resume on Aug. 10 after the end of the Tokyo Summer Games.

The Wiz are in first place with a record of 45-30, two games better than the LG Twins and the Samsung Lions. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114