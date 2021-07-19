 Back To Top
Business

CJ OliveNetworks to provide big data and AI tech for small businesses

By Kang Jae-eun
Published : Jul 19, 2021 - 13:57       Updated : Jul 19, 2021 - 13:58
CJ OliveNetworks Logo (CJ OliveNetworks)
CJ OliveNetworks, the information technology solution developer of CJ Group, will share its expertise in big data and artificial intelligence with small and medium businesses and startups, the company said Monday.

The CJ affiliate is participating in the South Korean government’s Data Voucher Support Project, which is part of the government’s Digital New Deal Initiative. The project aims to invigorate the big data ecosystem for small and mid-size enterprises across the country.

Seven companies, including bespoke men’s suite boutique Fotton Garment, business consulting agency Korea Insight Institute and family budget management app developer Spinor Media, will receive technological support from CJ, the company said.

The CJ affiliate expects its AI technologies to be used in various ways.

For food manufacturing companies, CJ will provide consumer trend data to help them develop new food products based on the data.

CJ will offer AI image sensor technology to Fotton Garment, which will help the shop digitalize customer data, including their body types and measurements, to better design and make customized suits.

For Korea Insight Institute, the CJ unit will provide an AI-based natural language processing technology to help the institute launch a new web service on mobility information.

“We will continue to support small and medium sized businesses in need of data and AI technologies to help build data and AI ecosystems across industries, using our data analysis technologies,” said Kim Jae-hong, head of big data business at CJ OliveNetworks.

By Kang Jae-eun (kang.jaeeun@heraldcorp.com)
