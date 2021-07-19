 Back To Top
National

Vice FM Choi to visit Washington to follow up on May summit outcomes

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 19, 2021 - 09:24       Updated : Jul 19, 2021 - 09:24
Second Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-moon attends a virtual multilateral forum on disarmament on July 5, 2021, in this photo provided by the foreign ministry. (Foreign Ministry)
Second Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-moon attends a virtual multilateral forum on disarmament on July 5, 2021, in this photo provided by the foreign ministry. (Foreign Ministry)
Second Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-moon will visit Washington this week for talks about implementing agreements reached at a summit between the two countries in May, the foreign ministry said Monday.

During his trip there from Monday through Thursday, Choi plans to meet officials from the White House and the State Department, and key members of the House to follow up on the outcomes of the May 21 summit between Presidents Moon Jae-in and Joe Biden.

During the summit in Washington, Moon and Biden agreed on forging a partnership on global vaccine supplies, strengthening supply chains for semiconductors and large-capacity batteries and finding common ground between their regional policy initiatives -- Seoul's New Southern Policy and Washington's Indo-Pacific strategy.

On Wednesday, Choi is also scheduled to deliver a keynote speech on the Seoul-Washington alliance at an economic forum.

His visit to Washington comes as Deputy US Secretary of State Wendy Sherman is set to visit Japan, South Korea and Mongolia this week for talks on regional security and other issues, amid an intensifying rivalry between the United States and China. (Yonhap)
