Power crisis looms in Korea as scorching heat continues

Staffers at Kepco’s branch in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, looks at the screen to check the changes in the demand and supply of electricity. (Yonhap)

Alarm bells are ringing over power security this summer, as the heat wave has driven electricity demand to historic highs already before August, the hottest month of summer, arrives.



The electricity reserve margin, the difference between the supply capacity and demand, fell close to 10 percent last week, recording the season’s lowest 10.1 percent on Tuesday, with the remaining supply capacity dipping to 8.8 gigawatts.



A reserve ratio under 10 percent, or a remaining capacity under 10 GW, is considered “unusual.”



Last summer, the 10 GW threshold was first breached on Aug. 25.



“The government should feel a sense of crisis,” said professor Huh Sung-yoon from Seoul National University of Science & Technology’s department of Energy Policy.



“We haven’t even gotten to the hottest months of the year, but the reserve margin has dropped to (near) 10 percent. The government said earlier it could drop to single digits. We cannot rule out the possibility of a blackout.”



This week could be even more challenging, according to weather forecasts from the National Weather Agency. Temperatures are expected to reach up to 34 degrees Celsius. This surpasses the daily peaks last week when electricity demand posted record-breaking highs and reserve margin rates were down to 10.1 percent.



The Ministry of Industry admitted the situation was concerning and said electricity demand could go up to 94 GW in the fourth week of July. This could bring the reserve margin rate down to an alarming 4.2 percent, or a reserve capacity of 4 GW.



If that forecast is right, an alert on power shortages will be issued for the first time in eight years after August 2013. When the reserve falls below 5.5 GW, authorities issue the warning and implement emergency measures to avert a blackout.





KHNP President and CEO Chung Jae-hoon and other staffers check a nuclear reactor facility on Wednesday. (Yonhap)