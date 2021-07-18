[News Focus] Number of short-term foreign visitors falls to 63-month low

Foreign students at Kyung Hee University’s Seoul campus (Kyung Hee University)



SEJONG -- The number of short-term foreign visitors to South Korea has fallen to its lowest in more than five years in the aftermath of the novel coronavirus, data from a state-run agency showed.



This refers to foreign nationals, including ethnic Koreans, with permission to stay in Korea for no more than 90 days for sightseeing, business or other purposes.



According to the Korea Immigration Service, the number of short-term visitors recorded 416,817 in May, as compared with 417,883 a month earlier and 456,157 a year earlier. The May 2021 figure marked the lowest on a monthly basis since COVID-19 hit the nation in January 2020.



It was also the lowest figure in 63 months since February 2016, when 395,050 people were in Korea as short-term visitors.



Compared with the record-high of 792,853 in December 2019, the recent figure had dropped 47.4 percent.



(Graphic by Kim Sun-young/The Korea Herald)