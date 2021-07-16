[Today’s K-pop] Seventeen cancels offline fan meet

(Credit: Pledis Entertainment)



Seventeen will not meet its fans offline during its fifth fan meet “Seventeen in Carat Land,” said agency Pledis Entertainment on Friday.



Through its official fandom channel Weverse, the company announced that it will cancel the in-person meet for the event as the social distancing guideline strengthened as the country seeks to overcome another COVID-19 wave.



The 13-memebr group was originally planning to host the fan meet event in southern Seoul Aug. 6-8, both off- and on-line, but will only livestream it.

The band recently wrapped promoting its eighth EP “Your Choice,” which sold over 1.36 million copies in the first week and became its fourth million-seller. The EP also hit No. 15 on Billboard 200, Seventeen’s first entry on the chart.



IU chosen as face of Kakao’ webtoon platform





(Credit: Kakao Entertainment)



IU was selected as the muse of Kakao Webtoon, a global webtoon platform provided by Kakao Entertainment, announced the company on Friday.



“Kakao Webtoon and IU are quite similar in that they both are icons of forward-thinking, not afraid to take challenges,” said a company official. The key words of the platform -- evolution challenge and change -- can be equally applied to her.



The songstress/actor will collaborate with the entertainment arm of Kakao Corp. starting with a commercial for the platform from later this month to promote the August launch.



“We’ve finished shooting [the commercial] under a peculiar concept that would show me in a different light than before,” she said.



Ateez Wooyoung’s cover performance draws 500m views





(Credit: Mnet)



Wooyoung of Ateez gathered 5 million views with a cover performance video, according to Mnet’s digital studio M2.



He was featured in the media’s artist of the month project last month and in the video that was uploaded on June 20, he covered Christopher’s “Bad” showcasing a choreography that was inspired by a noir film.



The clip landed atop YouTube’s videos trending worldwide.



“I am grateful that many Ateenies liked it especially since many people put their efforts into it,” he said in a livestream on Twitter on Thursday, addressing the band’s official fandom.



“I was touched when the bandmates came to the filming site and want to thank them again,” he added.



Meanwhile, the 8-piece boy band put out “Summer Taste” on Wednesday as part of the Pepsi Korea’s campaign. The band has temporarily put all activities on hold after San was tested positive for COVID-19 last week.



Super Junior’s Yesung to host online concert





(Credit: Label SJ)