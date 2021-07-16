Robert Downey Jr. to star in director Park Chan-wook’s HBO drama

Robert Downey Jr. (123rf)



Robert Downey Jr. is joining director Park Chan-wook’s upcoming drama “The Sympathizer,” US online entertainment trade publication Deadline reported Friday.



The drama is an adaptation of Viet Tanh Nguyen’s 2016 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same title, a spy thriller work of historical fiction. The story centers around a spy from North Vietnam in the South Vietnamese army. The drama will follow the character in exile in the US, depicting the struggles of a communist spy and his settlement in the US after the Vietnam War.



According to Deadline, Downey will appear in multiple roles, including a congressman, a CIA agent and a director.



Downey is the producer of the drama series, along with his wife Susan Downey.



The series is a co-production between global entertainment brand HBO, the company behind Oscar-winning film “Minari” A24 and Park’s own film production company Moho Film.



Park Chan-wook (Festival de Cannes)