Entertainment

Robert Downey Jr. to star in director Park Chan-wook’s HBO drama

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Jul 16, 2021 - 17:17       Updated : Jul 16, 2021 - 17:19
Robert Downey Jr. (123rf)
Robert Downey Jr. (123rf)

Robert Downey Jr. is joining director Park Chan-wook’s upcoming drama “The Sympathizer,” US online entertainment trade publication Deadline reported Friday.

The drama is an adaptation of Viet Tanh Nguyen’s 2016 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same title, a spy thriller work of historical fiction. The story centers around a spy from North Vietnam in the South Vietnamese army. The drama will follow the character in exile in the US, depicting the struggles of a communist spy and his settlement in the US after the Vietnam War.

According to Deadline, Downey will appear in multiple roles, including a congressman, a CIA agent and a director.

Downey is the producer of the drama series, along with his wife Susan Downey.

The series is a co-production between global entertainment brand HBO, the company behind Oscar-winning film “Minari” A24 and Park’s own film production company Moho Film.
Park Chan-wook (Festival de Cannes)
Park Chan-wook (Festival de Cannes)

“The Sympathizer” is jointly directed by “Oldboy” director Park and Canadian actor and filmmaker Don McKellar.

Meanwhile, Park’s upcoming film, “Decision to Leave,” is a romantic murder mystery starring Tang Wei and Park Hye-il.


By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
