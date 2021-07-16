 Back To Top
Business

Samsung considering Texas' Williamson County for new chip fab

By Song Su-hyun
Published : Jul 16, 2021 - 15:58       Updated : Jul 16, 2021 - 16:03
Samsung Semiconductor's head office in Austin, Texas (Samsung Electronics)
Samsung Semiconductor's head office in Austin, Texas (Samsung Electronics)


Samsung Electronics is considering Williamson County in Texas as a possible site for its new foundry plant in the United States, according to industry sources on Friday.

The South Korean tech giant confirmed that it is looking at Williamson County in Texas as a potential candidate among various sites across the US.

The sources said Samsung is considering several sites in the US, such as Arizona, New York, and Austin, Texas.

Earlier, Reuters reported that Samsung has applied for tax incentives to potentially build its foundry facility in Williamson County and officials there are considering setting the taxable value of the chipmaker‘s plant at $80 million for 10 years.

Citing the documents filed to Texas officials, Reuters added that Samsung plans to start the construction of the new plant during the first quarter of 2022, with production expected to begin by end-2024, should it confirm the investment plan.

“The company’s negotiations with local US governments are still under way, and it will take a longer time than expected,” said a Samsung official, adding that it is carefully reviewing the candidate sites.

In May, Samsung announced that it will spend $17 billion to build a new chip fab in the US, but it has yet to reveal the location of the new plant.


By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)
