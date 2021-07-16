 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

Asiana Airlines shares resume trading

By Yim Hyun-su
Published : Jul 16, 2021 - 15:00       Updated : Jul 16, 2021 - 15:00
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
Asiana Airlines shares resumed trading on Friday, nearly two months after the airline and its affiliates’ shares were suspended following criminal charges surrounding former management in late May.

The airline’s stock price briefly soared to 21,450 won during Friday trading before dropping to 18,600 won later in the day.

The Korea Exchange’s decision to temporarily suspend the airline’s stocks came after the arrest of former Kumho Asiana Group Chairman Park Sam-koo on suspicion of embezzlement.

In a statement, CEO Jung Sung-kwon apologized for the disappointment caused by the suspension of stock trading and said vowed to recover market confidence.

To avoid a repeat of the transaction ban, the airline said it would greatly increase the board of directors’ rights and separate the board’s chair and CEO’s roles to give more independence to the board.

The decision will separate the company’s decision-making process and business execution. The company aims to improve transparency and stability in corporate governance, the airline said.

Efforts are underway to create a committee dedicated to environmental, social, and governance factors, as well as ones focusing on compensation and safety issues. The airline will also reinforce external management monitoring functions. As part of the plan, an ESG task force team was launched on Monday.

With the integration process with Korean Air set to take place over the next two years, the airline also vowed to follow through with the post-merger integration plan to maximize the synergy between the two airlines.

By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114