S. Korea to offer face masks, COVID-19 test kits to citizens in Myanmar amid virus spike

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 16, 2021 - 14:09       Updated : Jul 16, 2021 - 14:09
Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Yonhap)
Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Yonhap)
South Korea plans to offer face masks and COVID-19 diagnostic kits to its citizens in Myanmar next week, the foreign ministry said Friday, amid a spike in new virus cases in the Southeast Asian country.

The move followed reports that three South Korean citizens in Myanmar died recently after having tested positive for COVID-19. The country reportedly posted 7,083 new virus cases with 145 additional deaths Wednesday.

"In consideration of the serious COVID-19 situation in Myanmar, the foreign ministry plans to provide masks and rapid COVID-19 diagnostic kits to vulnerable citizens in Myanmar," the ministry said in a text message to reporters.

On Tuesday next week, the ministry will start delivering 26 oxygen concentrators to the Korean residents' community in Myanmar by air, with the community covering the cost of purchasing them, a ministry official said.

Access to medical services has been seriously restricted in Myanmar, as many medical workers have been protesting February's military coup amid a shortage of oxygen and hospital beds, according to reports.

Currently, some 2,000 South Koreans are estimated to reside in and around Myanmar's commercial capital of Yangon. (Yonhap)



