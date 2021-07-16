8 K League matches postponed due to COVID-19

This image provided by the Korea Professional Football League (K League) on Dec. 19, 2020, shows the new emblem for the 2021 season. (Korea Professional Football League)

Eight matches in the top South Korean football league have been canceled due to a rising number of coronavirus infections across the circuit.



The Korea Professional Football League (K League) announced Friday that eight matches scheduled for July in the first-tier K League 1 will be contested at a later date to guard against the further spread of COVID-19.



Four clubs -- Seongnam FC, Jeju United, Daegu FC and Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors -- have reported 18 positive COVID-19 cases so far.



The eight rescheduled matches are Incheon United-Seongnam FC (July 20), Ulsan Hyundai FC-Daegu FC (July 21), Jeonbuk-Pohang Steelers (July 21), Jeonbuk-Gwangju FC (July 24), Seongnam-Daegu (July 24), Pohang-Seongnam (July 28), FC Seoul-Jeonbuk (July 28) and Suwon FC-Jeonbuk (July 31).



Seongnam have had 15 cases themselves, with nine players and six staffers having tested positive. Jeonbuk and Daegu have had a coach and a player diagnosed with COVID-19 after returning from Tashkent for group matches at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League. (Yonhap)







