Finance

Residents' FX deposits fall in June

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 16, 2021 - 14:03       Updated : Jul 16, 2021 - 14:03

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
Foreign currency deposits at banks in South Korea fell in June from the previous month as some companies withdrew their FX holdings, central bank data showed Friday.

Outstanding foreign currency-denominated deposits held by residents amounted to $93.04 billion as of end-June, down $1.69 billion from May, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

Residents include local citizens, foreigners staying here for more than six months and foreign companies. The data excludes interbank foreign currency deposits.

The BOK said the fall came as some companies withdrew US dollar-denominated holdings.

The dollar-denominated deposits fell $1.49 billion on-month to $80.46 billion, and the euro-denominated deposits declined $130 million to $4.1 billion.

Companies' holdings of FX deposits reached $73.21 billion as of end-June, down $1.45 billion from the previous month. Deposits held by individuals also declined $240 million to $19.83 billion, the BOK said. (Yonhap)

 

