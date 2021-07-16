 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Finance

Seoul stocks open lower on inflation worries

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 16, 2021 - 09:45       Updated : Jul 16, 2021 - 09:45
Stock market in South Korea (Yonhap)
Stock market in South Korea (Yonhap)
South Korean stocks opened lower Friday, tracking US stock losses over concerns of faster-than-expected inflation.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 13.17 points, or 0.4 percent, to 3,273.05 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the US central bank would support an accommodative stance as the current inflation is expected to wane. But the comment fell short of reducing the tapering jitters in the financial markets.

Overnight, the Nasdaq Composite slumped 0.7 percent and the S&P 500 retreated 0.33 percent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.15 percent.

In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 0.74 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix shed 0.81 percent.

Internet portal operator Naver moved down 0.67 percent, while giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics gained 1.03 percent.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor declined 0.65 percent, but leading chemical firm LG Chem advanced 0.73 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,142 won against the US dollar, down 0.6 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)



MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114