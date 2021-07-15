[Today’s K-pop] BTS may collaborate with Coldplay: report

(Credit: Big Hit Music)



Another bout of speculation that Coldplay and BTS is collaborating rose when lyrics from “My Universe,” thought to be the British band’s new song, was registered on lyrics database MatchLyrics on Thursday.



BTS’ label Bit Hit Music, however, said that it cannot confirm the news yet asking fans to understand.



There have been talks about the possibility since April when Chris Martin was reported to be in Korea, probably discussing a collab with a K-pop band. The conjecture peaked when a tweet appeared with a snapshot of lyrics from Coldplay’s new song from Genius, the largest lyrics database in the world, in June. The tweet, deleted now, reportedly included “Feat. BTS,” sending fans of both bands abuzz.



BTS covered the rock band’s “Fix You” in February at MTV’s Uplugged Presents and the quartet reacted with a tweet writing “beautiful” in Korean and “Love” in English along with the initials of the members.



TXT to return in August: report





(Credit: Big Hit Music)



Tomorrow X Together may be keeping up with the momentum coming out with new music in August, less than three months since the release of its second studio album, according to media reports on Thursday.



According to Billboard’s newest tally that was released on Tuesday in the US, the boy band’s second LP “The Chaos Chapter: Freeze” is still staying on Billboard 200, five weeks after entering it as No. 5 on June 19. The LP also ranked No. 2 on the publication’s world album chart, No. 3 on top current album sales chart, No. 4 on top album sales chart, and No. 8 on tastemaker album chart.



The full-length album sold the most copies ever for a K-pop band in its third year and also topped Oricon’s weekly album chart for four weeks in a row, and the band became the fourth international musician and the second international male act to achieve the feat.



IZ*ONE’s Eunbi to join K-pop app Universe





(Credit: Woollim Entertaiment)



Kwon Eunbi of now-disbanded IZ*ONE will be opening a channel on K-pop platform Universe on July 19, announced developer NCSoft and its entertainment arm Klap on Thursday.



She will unveil exclusive content through the channel named “Planet” as well as communicate with fans from around the world through private messages and fan meet events, they said.



The idol recently shared cover of IU’s “Eight,” a series of live performances from performers that belong to her agency Woollim Entertainment. She participated in writing lyrics for female band Rocket Punch for the group’s forthcoming debut album in Japan. Although she has had co-authored some songs for IZ*ONE, this is the first time she worked on a song for another musician.



Blackpink drops teaser trailer for upcoming movie





(Credit: YG Entertainment)