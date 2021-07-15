International Youth Fellowship invites students from 90 countries for online world camp

Under the theme “The World Connected,” the International Youth Fellowship’s 2021 online world camp kicked off its five-day journey on Monday evening.
Back for its 24th edition, the IYF world camp invited university students from 90 countries across the world for the online event. Before moving online due to the coronavirus pandemic, the camp used to be held across the country every year.
As this year’s event is streamed live via the IYF’s YouTube channel in six different languages, there are many programs for participants to enjoy from wherever they are watching.
The mind education program, which has been carried out in the mornings and evenings throughout the week, offers various lectures from the nonprofit organization’s founder Rev. Park Ock-soo, well-known investor Jim Rogers, and famous Korean actor Lee Soon-jae.
“The ability to think, self-control, and build relations with others can enrich our lives. I hope you can live a bright and happy life by learning this mind at the world camp,” said Park.
Other online programs include remote traveling, baking and K-pop dance learning. On Friday afternoon, the IYF world camp will hold a Korean singing contest for foreigners. The 15 participating teams was shortlisted among 221 teams from 64 countries.
“We had to face the things we avoided due to COVID-19. Happiness is next to hardship. You will get out of hardship and fear as you join the world camp,” IYF Chairman Park Moon-ta said during the opening ceremony on Monday.
Leaders from across the globe also sent their congratulatory remarks.
“Exchanging hearts at the world camp excites us. I hope it will be a successful event,” said Fernando Lugo, former president of Paraguay.
“I hope the IYF’s mission to nurture teenagers as global leaders through education, social welfare, exchange activities and cultural events will work out well,” said Filipino boxer-turned-politician Manny Pacquiao.
