Olympic-bound male golfers take aim at medal

In this Getty Images file photo from July 3, 2021, Im Sung-jae of South Korea hits a tee shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit. (Getty Image)

On paper, they may not jump off the page as medal contenders at the Tokyo Olympics. But Im Sung-jae and Kim Si-woo, representing South Korea in the Olympic men's golf tournament, understand the competition won't be played on paper.



The two players qualified for the 60-man Olympic field as the top-two South Koreans on the world rankings as of June 21. Im, the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year for 2018-2019, was No. 26. Kim, a three-time tour winner, sat at No. 49.



They have since slipped a notch and three spots, respectively, but their drive for an Olympic medal hasn't wavered.



"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I'd love to become the first Korean male player to win a medal in Olympic golf," Im said in an interview with the PGA Tour on Wednesday. "That'd be the greatest accomplishment of my career. I know it won't be easy to win a medal, but I want to represent my country well and do the best I can. I may not get another chance to play at the Olympics."



Golf returned to the Olympics in 2016 after more than a century of absence. South Korean star Park In-bee won the women's golf medal then, while An Byeong-hun had the best showing on the men's side by tying for 11th place.



Kim said he, too, wants to make the most of the precious chance.



"I won't be playing for myself. I'll be doing so for my country, and that will make winning a medal extra sweeter," Kim said. "I feel like I have to win a medal to make this opportunity count."



Kim, a football fan, said the South Korean run to the bronze medal at the 2012 Olympic men's football tournament has stayed with him for nearly a decade.



"I was most impressed with the way everyone on the team came together to capture that medal in London," Kim said. "Now that golf is back in the Olympics, hopefully I'll do well this year and have people talk about it for years to come." (Yonhap)