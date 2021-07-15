 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Sports

4 more players for Seongnam FC test positive for COVID-19

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 15, 2021 - 14:22       Updated : Jul 15, 2021 - 14:22
This image provided by Seongnam FC on Monday, shows the K League 1 clubs emblem. (Seongnam FC)
This image provided by Seongnam FC on Monday, shows the K League 1 clubs emblem. (Seongnam FC)
Seongnam FC said Thursday four additional players have been infected with the novel coronavirus, raising the total on the K League 1 football team to 15.

Nine players and six staff members for Seongnam are now on the COVID-19 list.

The first positive case for the K League 1 club was reported Sunday. The rest of the team, 46 players, coaches and staffers, immediately received polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

Two players and five staffers received positive results Monday, followed by one Tuesday and two more Wednesday.

Seongnam said the newly infected players over the past two days all initially tested negative. They started exhibiting symptoms after the first test and then they tested positive on their second test.

Most of the ailing players and staffers have no symptoms or mild ones, Seongnam said. Those who have tested negative remain in self-isolation.

The K League 1 has been on midsummer break since the end of June, though Seongnam had to play matches in June to make up for postponed games following a COVID-19 case from one of their opponents.

The first positive case for Seongnam came at the end of their training camp last week in Goseong, Gangwon Province.

Seongnam insisted their players haven't breached healthy and safety protocols, taking a thinly veiled jab at the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), where the defending champions NC Dinos are in hot water after four players admitted to hosting an illegal gathering in a road hotel room last week.

In addition to Seongnam, Jeju United and Daegu FC have each reported one positive COVID-19 case from the K League 1.

The league has said it isn't yet considering suspending the season, as its baseball cousin at the KBO did Monday, but it will move around matches involving clubs with infected players. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114