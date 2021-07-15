Actor to return to stage after COVID-19 quarantine

Actor Cha Ji-yeon (C-JeS Entertainment)
Actor Cha Ji-yeon is to return to the musical stage after a positive test for COVID-19 forced her into quarantine.
“Cha tested negative for the virus on Wednesday and checked out of the residential treatment center,” her agency, C- JeS Entertainment, announced Thursday. “She will carry on with the schedules for musicals ‘Red Book’ and ‘Gwanghwamun Sonata,’ while complying with the government’s social distancing rules.”
The veteran actor was confirmed to have the virus July 4.
After Cha’s diagnosis, “Red Book” performances were canceled for two weeks. Other cast members and staffers of the show tested negative. The musical, held at the Hongik University Daehangno Art Center Grand Theater, will resume its run Sunday with Cha as part of the cast.
Cha will also rejoin “Gwanghwamun Sonata,” which is scheduled to open at the Seoul Arts Center on Friday. Though she was to be part of Saturday’s performance, Kim Seong-kyu will take her place and Cha will resume her role July 21.
Though the Greater Seoul area is under the toughest social distancing rules, Level 4, the performing arts scene has not shut down.
Musicals have adjusted showtimes to comply with the semi-lockdown, so that each show ends before 10 p.m. Audiences can have no more than 5,000 members.
Because an arts performance is considered a private gathering, no more than four people in the audience are allowed to sit together before 6 p.m. and seats must be left vacant between groups. After 6 p.m., only two people are allowed to sit together.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com
)